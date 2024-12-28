LGRD ministry to carry out official works at ‘Nagar Bhaban’

The ministry of local government and rural development (LGRD) will carry out its official works at the vacant rooms of ‘Nagar Bhaban’ of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) from tomorrow.

LGRD and cooperatives adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan disclosed this while exchanging views with senior officials of his ministries at his official residence in city’s Hare Road.

Bhuiyan, who is also in-charge of the ministry of youths and sports, categorically said that the official works of his ministries would not be hampered even for a single day.