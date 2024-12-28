LGRD ministry to carry out official works at ‘Nagar Bhaban’
The ministry of local government and rural development (LGRD) will carry out its official works at the vacant rooms of ‘Nagar Bhaban’ of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) from tomorrow.
LGRD and cooperatives adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan disclosed this while exchanging views with senior officials of his ministries at his official residence in city’s Hare Road.
Bhuiyan, who is also in-charge of the ministry of youths and sports, categorically said that the official works of his ministries would not be hampered even for a single day.
His comments came after two days a devastating fire that broke out in building no. 7 of Bangladesh Secretariat where ministries of LGRD and Cooperatives and Youths and Sports are located.
The adviser said the interim government would not allow anybody to implement the conspiracies of destroying evidences of the last fascist government and hamper the ongoing people’s friendly projects.
He asked the officials concerned to take firm steps to infuse dynamism to the ministry’s activities than the previous period.