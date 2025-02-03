We must not allow anyone to create chaos, we should be alert like a war-time situation: Chief Advisor

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Khuda Baksh Chiowdhury, Home Secretary Nasimul Gani and chiefs of Police, BGB, RAB, DMP, Coast Guard and Special Branch attended the meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna here.

Prof Yunus said the security agencies must ensure maximum use of the latest communication tools to make sure they can quickly intervene in any situation.

"We have to set up a command centre or a command headquarters, which will coordinate with the police and all security agencies," he said.

The Chief Adviser said the new command structure would "skillfully and intensively" communicate with all security agencies and police stations across the country.