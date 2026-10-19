Let’s work shoulder to shoulder to build Bangladesh, regardless of faith: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday called upon people of all faiths to work together, shoulder to shoulder, to build Bangladesh, saying that every citizen has equal rights in the country regardless of religious identity.

“This country belongs to you, and this country belongs to me. Let us all work together, shoulder to shoulder, to build the country,” he said while addressing the Hindu community people during a visit to Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on the occasion of Durga Puja this evening.

He was accompanied by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Social Welfare Minister Prof Abu Zafar Md. Zahid Hossain, said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.