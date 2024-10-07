‘Media reform commission to be formed after discussion with stakeholders’
Adviser for the information and broadcast ministry Md. Nahid Islam has said he wants to declare the media reform commission after consultation with the stakeholders.
He said this while addressing an open discussion on ‘Media Reform: Why? How?’ organised by Media Support Network at Dhaka's Jatiya Press Club today, Monday.
The information adviser had already talked about a media reform commission several times at different events.
The newspersons at the event today inquired about that initiative. In response, the adviser said they had been sitting with different stakeholders officially and unofficially. They already held a meeting with the Editors' Council. However, they are yet to sit with all sides. The adviser said he wanted to come out with the final declaration after consultation with all stakeholders.
Nahid Islam stated that the practice of professional journalism is missing in the country. Professional journalistic approach is an important aspect for a free media. These discussions will be helpful for all.
Press secretary of the chief advisor, Shafiqul Alam stressed on increasing ‘activism’ among field level journalists.
“The conventional way of ‘activism’ has failed in the country. Several journalist leaders bought plots in Baridhara, Purbachal and Uttara. They took charge of ‘underground newspapers’ only in their own interest. They even used those underground newspapers to repress others. Therefore, the journalists who work at field level must be involved in ‘activism.’”
Journalist leader Shawkat Mahmud suggested that the commission for journalism must be a ‘press commission’.
Journalist leader Jimmy Amin, convener of the Media Support Network, presented the keynote in the discussion.
He said media reform is essential to ensure freedom of individuals and the society. Jimmy Amin said in the absence of justice and accountability, the partisan activities of journalists to save their jobs have become a laughing matter to the people.
“Such practice among professional journalists is not a secret anymore. Despite having organisations like the Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), several beat-based, department-based and district wise journalist organisations have sprung up. These people demand extortions from different persons and groups in the name of picnics or gifts. Those who are supposed to be held accountable, are the people who exert influence on journalists,” Jimmy Amin said.
Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) director general Faruk Wasif also addressed the discussion conducted by lawyer Shafiqur Rahman.