‘Media reform commission to be formed after discussion with stakeholders’

Adviser for the information and broadcast ministry Md. Nahid Islam has said he wants to declare the media reform commission after consultation with the stakeholders.

He said this while addressing an open discussion on ‘Media Reform: Why? How?’ organised by Media Support Network at Dhaka's Jatiya Press Club today, Monday.

The information adviser had already talked about a media reform commission several times at different events.

The newspersons at the event today inquired about that initiative. In response, the adviser said they had been sitting with different stakeholders officially and unofficially. They already held a meeting with the Editors' Council. However, they are yet to sit with all sides. The adviser said he wanted to come out with the final declaration after consultation with all stakeholders.