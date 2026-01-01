Syedur Rahman reappointed special assistant to chief adviser two days after resignation
Two days after his resignation was accepted, Professor Md Syedur Rahman was reappointed today, Thursday, as Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser by the interim government’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus.
As before, he will serve at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry with the rank of state minister. He has been granted executive authority over the ministry to carry out his responsibilities.
While serving as Special Assistant, he will receive the salary, allowances, and other benefits of a state minister.
A gazette notification was issue by the Cabinet Division in this regard today, Thursday.
In November last year, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus appointed three people as Special Assistants with the rank of state minister.
These three Special Assistants were assigned to assist the advisers of the Health, Home, and Education ministries and were given executive authority over those ministries.
Among them, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury was appointed as Special Assistant to the Home Ministry. He resigned on 24 December. Professor M Aminul Islam, who was responsible for the Education Ministry, had also resigned several months earlier.
Professor Syedur Rahman, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, who was assigned responsibility for the Health Ministry, recently submitted his resignation, which was accepted on 30 December.
Sources concerned said he had submitted his resignation primarily to avoid complications related to retirement from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, which was subsequently accepted. He has now been reappointed as Special Assistant.