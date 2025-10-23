Concerns over political influence in police commission

Political influence over the police largely stems from the processes of recruitment, promotion, and transfer. Unwarranted interference in these three areas affects the force’s overall operations. To break free from such influence, police officials have long demanded functional autonomy, but the demand has remained unmet.

After the indiscriminate shooting and use of force during the July Uprising, several quarters called for the police to be placed under an independent authority. The police themselves proposed the creation of an independent Police Commission that would oversee recruitment, promotion, and transfer of senior officers. The commission would also address public complaints against the police and resolve internal grievances within the force.

Following political consensus and the inclusion of this proposal in the July Charter, the government has moved to establish an autonomous commission through an ordinance. A committee of advisers, led by Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul, has prepared a draft framework outlining the commission’s structure and functions.

According to the draft, the commission will work to ensure discipline, efficiency, transparency, and accountability in police operations—but it will not be the controlling authority over the force.

The draft proposes a nine-member autonomous Police Commission, headed by a retired Appellate Division justice. Recruitment, promotion, and transfer will remain under the Ministry of Home Affairs, as before. The commission will only formulate related policies. In most areas, it will have a recommendatory role rather than decision-making power, raising doubts about its effectiveness since the implementation of its recommendations is not mandatory.