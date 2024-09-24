Chief Adviser Dr Yunus arrives in New York to attend 79th UNGA session

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Chargé d' Affaires ad interim of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DM Salahuddin Mahmud welcomed the chief adviser at the airport.

Earlier, the Qatar Airways flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourages departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 5.05 am (BD time) on the day.

On 24 September, Prof Yunus will join the inaugural session of the 79th UNGA (opening of the high-level week) at the UN headquarters in New York.

He is scheduled to deliver his speech at the UNGA at 10 am (NY time) on 27 September.