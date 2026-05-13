Padma Barrage: Tk 344.97b project approved

The government has undertaken the "Padma Barrage (1st Phase)" project involving an estimated cost of over Tk 344.97 billion to restore major river systems, reduce salinity intrusion and strengthen irrigation and ecological sustainability across large parts of the country.

The government approved the mega project at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held today at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

Recommended by the Planning Commission, the project was placed before the day's ECNEC meeting for approval aimed at reviving river systems, reducing salinity intrusion in the southwest, improving irrigation facilities, and restoring ecological balance in the Sundarbans.