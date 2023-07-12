Illicit relation with women: Senior assistant secy sees salary reduction

The government has reduced the salary of a senior assistant secretary on allegations of torturing his wife physically and mentally as well as maintaining illicit relations with several women.
The official facing punishment is Md Arshad Uddin, who is currently a deputy director of the National Freedom Fighter Council or Jatio Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).
A gazette was issued by the public administration ministry on the punishment of Arshad Uddin.
He is a cadre of the 33rd BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) and also from Kishoreganj.
It said Arshad Uddin has been convicted of the misconduct as per the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018 and his salary has been reduced to the lowest grade of his job for next two years as per the rules. So, he will receive a basic pay of Tk 35,500 a month as per the lowest scale of a sixth grade job.
The gazette, however, mentions this salary reduction as a ‘minor punishment’ and he will start receiving salary as the current pay scale after his punishment ends, but receives no arrears.
According to the public administration ministry sources, currently Arshad Uddin receives a basic pay of Tk 52,840 at sixth grade and his basic pay will decrease by Tk 16,980 to Tk 35,500.
Public administration ministry sources said Arshad Uddin wanted personal hearing to respond the allegations brought against him. As a result, an investigating officer was appointed and he gave his statement during a personal hearing on 11 September 2022. However, the investigating officer did not find his statement logical.
Investigating officer filed the report in March this year and it said the allegations raised against Arshad Uddin have been proved without any doubt.
Arshad Uddin will remain demoted to the lowest pay grade for next two years.