Illicit relation with women: Senior assistant secy sees salary reduction

The government has reduced the salary of a senior assistant secretary on allegations of torturing his wife physically and mentally as well as maintaining illicit relations with several women.

The official facing punishment is Md Arshad Uddin, who is currently a deputy director of the National Freedom Fighter Council or Jatio Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).

A gazette was issued by the public administration ministry on the punishment of Arshad Uddin.

He is a cadre of the 33rd BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) and also from Kishoreganj.