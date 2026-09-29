ECNEC approves 13 projects involving Tk 158.24b

The electricity network expansion project in the three hill districts will cost Tk 29.10 billion (2,910.22 crore) and will be implemented by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) under the Power Division from July 2026 to June 2031.

Of the total project cost, Tk 4.44 billion (444.31 crore) will come from the government's own resources, Tk 20.98 billion (2,098.40 crore) from project loans and Tk 3.68 billion (367.52 crore) from the implementing organisation's own funds.

The project is aimed at expanding electricity distribution infrastructure in the three hill districts, improving access to electricity and strengthening the power network in the remote and hilly areas.

The ECNEC also approved a Tk 211-million (21.14 crore) project for acquiring land for construction of a solar power plant at Sonagazi in Feni district. The project will be implemented by the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) Ltd from July 2026 to June 2028.

Among the other approved projects, the largest allocation went to widening and strengthening important upazila and union roads in Rangpur Division, involving Tk 49.50 billion (4,949.76 crore).