ECNEC approves 13 projects involving Tk 158.24b
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today. Tuesday approved 13 development projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 158.24 billion (15,823.57 crore), including a major project to expand the electricity network in the three hill districts.
The approvals was given at the 4th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY27), held at the Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.
State Minister for Planning Md. Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki and Planning Division Secretary SM Shakil Akhter briefed reporters after the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
The electricity network expansion project in the three hill districts will cost Tk 29.10 billion (2,910.22 crore) and will be implemented by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) under the Power Division from July 2026 to June 2031.
Of the total project cost, Tk 4.44 billion (444.31 crore) will come from the government's own resources, Tk 20.98 billion (2,098.40 crore) from project loans and Tk 3.68 billion (367.52 crore) from the implementing organisation's own funds.
The project is aimed at expanding electricity distribution infrastructure in the three hill districts, improving access to electricity and strengthening the power network in the remote and hilly areas.
The ECNEC also approved a Tk 211-million (21.14 crore) project for acquiring land for construction of a solar power plant at Sonagazi in Feni district. The project will be implemented by the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) Ltd from July 2026 to June 2028.
Among the other approved projects, the largest allocation went to widening and strengthening important upazila and union roads in Rangpur Division, involving Tk 49.50 billion (4,949.76 crore).
The project will be implemented by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) from July 2026 to June 2030 with government funding.
The ECNEC also approved the Tk 40.39-billion (4,039.06 crore) Integrated Health System Response to Fight TB, HIV/AIDS and Malaria in Bangladesh project.
Of the amount, Tk 31.69 billion (3,168.89 crore) will come from government resources and Tk 8.70 billio (870.18 crore) from project grant/loan. The project will run from July 2026 to June 2029.
Another major project approved today is the Tk 12.76-billion (1,276.30 crore) Financial Sector Support Project-II (FSSP-II), to be implemented by Bangladesh Bank from July 2026 to June 2031. The project will receive Tk 12.62 billion (1,261.54 crore) as project loan and Tk 147.6 million (14.76 crore) from Bangladesh Bank's own funds.
The ECNEC approved the 3rd revised Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion Project (Phase 1), raising its total revised cost to Tk 222.13 billion (22,213.09 crore), an increase of Tk 8.48 billion (847.57 crore). The project is scheduled for completion by June 2027.
Two water-resource projects were also approved. One involves Tk 7.52 billion (751.77 crore) for integrated flood and river management and drainage improvement in the Small Feni and Bamni river basin, including construction of the Musapur Regulator (Part-1).
The other, involving Tk 6.05 billion (605.24 crore), aims to protect Shibpur, Dhaniya and Medua areas under Bhola Sadar and Daulatkhan upazilas from erosion of the Meghna River.
The ECNEC also approved Tk 3.08 billion (308.30 crore) for expanding existing physical disability training centres in Chattogram, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions and enhancing the capacity of the Neuro-Developmental Disabled (NDD) Children's Institute at Rofabad in Chattogram, including construction of a hostel building.
A Tk 5.05-billion (505.32 crore) revised project for conducting land surveys in three city corporations, one pourashava and 2 rural upazilas through digital methods was also approved.
Besides, the ECNEC approved the revised project for strengthening the technical and technological capacity of the Special Response Battalion (SRB), with the total revised cost reduced by Tk 89.9 million (8.99 crore) to Tk 3.43 billion (343.24 crore).
The ECNEC also approved the 3rd revised Rural Infrastructure Development Project in Madaripur, Shariatpur and Rajbari districts, raising its total cost to Tk 25.15 billion (2,515.27 crore).
The establishment of Patuakhali Medical College and Hospital was also given an extension of implementation period, with its revised cost standing at Tk 6.51 billion (651.01 crore).
Of the 13 approved projects, eight are new projects, three are revised schemes and two are proposals for extension of implementation periods without cost revisions.
The ECNEC was also informed about 15 development projects, each costing below Tk 500 million (50 crore), that had earlier been approved by the Planning Minister.
The 15 projects include vertical expansion of Bangladesh International School and College, Nirjhor; improvement of education quality and teaching capacity at BAF Shaheen College, Kurmitola; infrastructure development at Alikadam Cantonment Public School and College; establishment and infrastructure development of government primary schools in Dhaka City and Purbachal; establishment of BSTI regional offices in 10 districts; the Rupsha 800 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant; establishment of the Mirpur UCEP-Labor and Employment Institute and human resource development;
The Climate-Smart Agriculture and Water Management project; flood control and left- and right-bank protection of the Dharla River in Kurigram; protection of both banks of the Kushiyara River in front of the Bibiyana power plants in Habiganj; improvement of civic services, roads and drainage in Mymensingh City Corporation;
Safe water supply across the country; water supply and sanitation in 23 unicipalities; upgrading of the Bhuapur-Tarakandi district highway (Z-4801); and surface water treatment, piped water supply and safe sanitation in Chapainawabganj Municipality.