A section of physicians either joins govt jobs or politics, another section busy with income: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated her call to put special focus on medical science research, urging all to take the country forward with fresh inventions to cope with the new global technologies.

“I can’t but say with a sorrow that research on agriculture and science is going on, but our research on medical science is fewer in number. So give special attention to medical science research,” she said.

The prime minister was distributing cheques of ‘Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship’, ‘National Science and Technology Fellowship’ and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers and students of different universities.

The science and technology ministry arranged the ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.