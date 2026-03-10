PM inaugurates ‘Family Card’ programme

The Family Card programme is part of the government’s commitment to achieving national development and social justice by empowering women and recognising them as the heads of families in social protection programmes.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman launched the Family Card programme just 21 days after the formation of his government.

At the ceremony, Rina Begum, a beneficiary of the programme who lived in the city’s Sattala slum, was overwhelmed with joy and said, "Thank you the prime minister. I never dreamed that I would get this card. This money will help my family a lot."

This pilot programme was launched today in 14 places in different districts of the country, including Dhaka.

In the first phase, 37,567 women received family cards. Every beneficiary is getting Tk 2,500 per month.

Under the pilot programme, beneficiaries of the city’s Karail slum, Sattala slum, Bhasantek slum, Mirpur Circle or Shah Ali's Ward-8, Alimia's Tech slum (Ward-14) and Baganbari slum received family cards today, Tuesday.