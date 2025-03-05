CR Abrar sworn in as education adviser

Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar (CR Abrar), a retired international relations professor of Dhaka University and the executive director of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), was sworn in as the education adviser of the interim government.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath taking ceremony at Bangabhaban at 11:00 am on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid moderated the event.