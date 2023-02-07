Life-term imprisonment for producing, selling counterfeit medicines

Later, cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain briefed newspersons at the Secretariat on the decisions and outcomes of the meeting.
Mahbub Hossain said different ministries and departments were submitting proposals for construction of development projects, including installation of solar panels and building construction, on arable land.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave clear instructions restricting implementation of development projects on agricultural lands rather she directed to conserve those, he said.
Now, he said, the decisions of the cabinet meeting will be sent to the ministries concerned through letters.
The cabinet approved the draft of Drugs and Cosmetic Bill-2023 allowing penalty of Taka 20,000 to life-term imprisonment for different offences.
The cabinet secretary also said the proposed act has a provision that if any person creates artificial crisis of medicines in ill intention, and produces, sells, stores, distributes and exhibits counterfeit medicines, he or she will have to serve life-term imprisonment.
He said the cosmetic issue is also included to the proposed law and that is why taking licenses of the Directorate General of Drug Administration has been made mandatory in producing cosmetics.
Mahbub Hossain further said there is another provision in the bill that if any one produces, sells, stores, distributes, export, import and exhibits medicines without license or violating the conditions of the license, the person will be given 10 years in jail or penalised up to Taka 1 million.
Besides, the cabinet also approved the draft of Copyright Bill-2023.