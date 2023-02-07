Life-term imprisonment for producing, selling counterfeit medicines

Later, cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain briefed newspersons at the Secretariat on the decisions and outcomes of the meeting.

Mahbub Hossain said different ministries and departments were submitting proposals for construction of development projects, including installation of solar panels and building construction, on arable land.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave clear instructions restricting implementation of development projects on agricultural lands rather she directed to conserve those, he said.

Now, he said, the decisions of the cabinet meeting will be sent to the ministries concerned through letters.