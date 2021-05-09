Parliamentary committee suggests steps to sue India's Serum Institute

The parliamentary standing committee on the foreign ministry has made a suggestion to assess if a case can be filed against Serum Institute of India for failing to supply the Covid vaccine on time.

The suggestion was made at a meeting of the committee at national parliament on Sunday.

Bangladesh made an agreement with Serum to procure Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from it, but the organisation failed to supply the vaccines since last March. Serum’s failure has created uncertainty over inoculation of more than 1.4 million people in Bangladesh.

The meeting discussed about the vaccination situation of the country.

“We also discussed about Serum Institute’s Covid vaccine. They failed to supply vaccine on time not only in Bangladesh but also in other countries. That’s why the European Union has given an opinion to file a case against them. We also have to consider about filing case since they failed to supply us the vaccine after receiving the money in advance,” chairman of the parliamentary committee Faruk Khan told Prothom Alo after the meeting.