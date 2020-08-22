Passport offices resume operation

Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP) has started enrolment of e-passport and MRP (new and re-issue) on a limited scale, after five months off due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

DIP issued a notification recently confirming the matter, which also insisted on following the health guideline.

Earlier on 20 March, the DIP suspended enrolment of e-passport and MRP to prevent coronavirus transmission while the process of police verification also remained closed triggering heavy suffering to the passport seekers.

Director General (DG) of the DIP major general Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury said all offices of the DIP have resumed activity on a limited scale.

“We will begin regular activities after the government's decision in this regard", he said.