Passport offices resume operation

Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP) has started enrolment of e-passport and MRP (new and re-issue) on a limited scale, after five months off due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.
DIP issued a notification recently confirming the matter, which also insisted on following the health guideline.
Earlier on 20 March, the DIP suspended enrolment of e-passport and MRP to prevent coronavirus transmission while the process of police verification also remained closed triggering heavy suffering to the passport seekers.
Director General (DG) of the DIP major general Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury said all offices of the DIP have resumed activity on a limited scale.
“We will begin regular activities after the government's decision in this regard", he said.
DIP will start accepting new applications from the beginning of next month and already started taking reissue applications, he said.
Meanwhile, many people, including students, patients and Bangladeshi expatriates have alleged that they applied for machine readable passports (MRPs) long ago but are yet to receive their passports.
Bangladesh entered the e-Passport era as the first country in South Asia with the formal opening of the electronic passport services on 22 January this year.
The e-Passport was initially being issued from three offices – Uttara, Jatrabari and Agargaon – of the DIP in Dhaka. These offices have the capacity to issue 25,000 passports a day.
Gradually, e-Passports service is scheduled to be introduced in 69 passport offices across the country.