CA seeks prayers for former PM Khaleda Zia
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep concern over the current health condition of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and urged all to pray for her early recovery.
"The Chief Adviser sought prayers from the countrymen for speedy recovery of the three-time former prime minister," Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a press release on Friday evening.
It said the Chief Adviser has been regularly inquiring about updates of Khaleda Zia's health progress and has instructed all concerned to ensure every form of necessary treatment support.
“There must not be any shortcomings in Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment. The government is prepared to provide all necessary support," Prof Yunus said.
“At this crucial moment of democratic transition, Begum Khaleda Zia is a profound source of inspiration for the nation. Her good health is extremely important for the country," he added.
The Chief Adviser directed all authorities concerned to remain fully prepared with every required support and coordination.