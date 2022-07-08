PM Hasina aptly calls upon all to maintain austerity in electricity use: Information Minister

He said hurricane lamp, once which was very popular in Bangladesh when power generation capacity and electricity coverage was very low, has become a tool to keep in show-case as it had no use now.

“Before our assuming office, below 40 per cent people got electricity facilities in the country. Today, electricity reached doorsteps of cent percent people,” he said.

Though the electricity reached doorsteps, the call for using it maintaining austerity is not a mistake by any means, he said.

“When we will not stay in room, it can never be a good thing to keep switches of lights or fans on,” he said.

He asked the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is making criticism over the prime minister’s call to try to remember the situation in power sector during their government tenure.

“What you have done. When people demanded electricity you shot people dead,” he said.

Referring to pictures published in several newspapers during BNP’s period, he mentioned a headline ‘People carry out vandalism without getting electricity, police open fire in Narsingdi’.