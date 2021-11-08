PM Hasina doubtful about BNP’s existence as political party

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has raised questions over BNP’s existence as political party in future as its top leadership was convicted for their involvement with illegal activities.

“How a political party will exist when a fugitive, who is convicted in arms smuggling, 21 August grenade attack, siphoning off orphans money cases, is in its leadership,” she questioned.

The prime minister was addressing a civic reception accorded to her by the expatriate Bangladeshis in the United Kingdom (UK) at Queen Elizabeth Centre here on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Joining virtually the event from her place of residence in London, she said the top leadership of the party is also convicted in murder, arms smuggling and corruption cases as well.

“Not by us (government), this corruption perpetrated by the sons of Begum Khaleda Zia has been dug out by the American FBI . . .,” she said, adding “We (government) have been able to bring back some smuggled money from abroad.”

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, said they (Khaleda Zia and her sons) do not have any patriotism, rather they think power is a tool of enjoyment and a place for looting.