Begum Rokeya Padak, 2020 handed over to 5 noted women

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday handed over the prestigious Begum Rokeya Padak, 2020 to five persons for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment.

Sheikh Hasina distributed the awards at a programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

This year, professor Shireen Akhter in education, Brigadier Nazma Begum in women’s emancipation, Monjulika Chakma in socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women’s rights categories, have been selected for the prestigious award.