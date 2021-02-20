PM Hasina hands over Ekushey Padak

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday handed over prestigious Ekushey Padak, the country’s second highest civilian award, to 21 eminent personalities in recognition of their contributions to various fields, reports news agency UNB.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the Ekushey Padak among the recipients on behalf of the prime minister, who joined the programme virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

The cultural affairs ministry organised the programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium with state minister KM Khalid in the chair.

Motahar Hossain Talukdar (posthumous), Shamsul Haque (posthumous), and advocate Afsar Uddin Ahmed (posthumous) have been recognised for their roles in the Language Movement.