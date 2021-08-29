PM Hasina inaugurates Cox's Bazar Airport’s runway upgradation work

At first geo-tubes will be placed under the sea bed and then water will be removed through dredging. Later, the excavation process and sand filling activities will start.

The excavated area will be layered with sand, followed by placing concrete blocks. The next phase would be the sand layer layout for the runway.

Then there will be a final layering process and pitch casting. This will create a runway and a dam to protect it from the sea. This will be followed by the decoration of the runway and installation of indicator lights.

State Minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali was present at the Cox’s Bazar Airport.