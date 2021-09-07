Government

PM Hasina orders not to take house rent from cleaners

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has decided to build 3,040 flats for cleaners in 59 districts and a project has been approved in the ECNEC meeting on Tuesday.

The estimated cost of Tk 11.42 billion project will entirely come from the public exchequer.

However, in the meeting, prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the local government ministry not to take any rent from them except some money for house maintenance.

The prime minister said the cleaners had no civic amenities. So, rent will not be taken for flats to be constructed for them. However, she allowed taking some money from them as maintenance fees.

BSS adds quoting the planning minister MA Mannan that a total of eight projects were approved on Tuesday involving an overall estimated cost of Tk over 75.89 billion.

"Of the total project cost, Tk over 50 billion will come from the government while the rest of Tk 25.80 billion as project assistance," the minister added.

