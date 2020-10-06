PM Hasina satisfied with standard of rice at govt warehouses

BSS
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina examines parboiled and atap rice collected from the Central Storage Depot and Local Storage Depot across the country from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 6 October 2020
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina examines parboiled and atap rice collected from the Central Storage Depot and Local Storage Depot across the country from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 6 October 2020PID

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed her satisfaction over the standard of the rice stored in the public storage depots.

The prime minister examined the parboiled and atap rice collected from the Central Storage Depot (CSD) and Local Storage Depot (LSD) across the country from her official Gonobhaban residence this morning.

The government procured the rice from the farmers during the Boro and Aman seasons, said an official release of Prime Minister’s press wing.

Advertisement

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to keep the rice of lower portion on the top and the rice of upper portion in the bottom in every Bhadra (a Bangla month) if the rice procured earlier could be distributed first.

She also directed to distribute the rice procured in 2019 on priority basis.

The prime minister, however, asked the concerned authorities to construct modern warehouses at different parts of the country like the warehouse built in Santahar, Naogaon as more food grains could be stored for a longer period.

She directed to properly preserve the information, regarding the rice stored in all the warehoses across the country, through a database.

More News

Govt mulls to prepare database of returnees, stranded migrant workers

Stranded Bangladeshi workers gather outside of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office, demanding flight tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 September 2020

All asked to remain alert about online advertisements of Umrah

This picture taken on 12 August 2019 shows an aerial view of the Kaaba (the Cube), Islam`s holiest shrine, its encompassing Grand Mosque, and the Abraj al-Bait Mecca Royal Clock Tower with its world-record-holding 45 meter diameter, in Saudi Arabia`s holy city of Mecca during the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP

ECNEC nods 1st revision of multi-sector project to address Rohingya crisis

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the ECNEC meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 6 October 2020

We take action whenever we get information: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan talks to newsmen at the secretariat on 6 October 2020