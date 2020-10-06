PM Hasina satisfied with standard of rice at govt warehouses

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed her satisfaction over the standard of the rice stored in the public storage depots.

The prime minister examined the parboiled and atap rice collected from the Central Storage Depot (CSD) and Local Storage Depot (LSD) across the country from her official Gonobhaban residence this morning.

The government procured the rice from the farmers during the Boro and Aman seasons, said an official release of Prime Minister’s press wing.