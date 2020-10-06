PM Hasina satisfied with standard of rice at govt warehouses

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed her satisfaction over the standard of the rice stored in the public storage depots.
The prime minister examined the parboiled and atap rice collected from the Central Storage Depot (CSD) and Local Storage Depot (LSD) across the country from her official Gonobhaban residence this morning.
The government procured the rice from the farmers during the Boro and Aman seasons, said an official release of Prime Minister’s press wing.
The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to keep the rice of lower portion on the top and the rice of upper portion in the bottom in every Bhadra (a Bangla month) if the rice procured earlier could be distributed first.
She also directed to distribute the rice procured in 2019 on priority basis.
The prime minister, however, asked the concerned authorities to construct modern warehouses at different parts of the country like the warehouse built in Santahar, Naogaon as more food grains could be stored for a longer period.
She directed to properly preserve the information, regarding the rice stored in all the warehoses across the country, through a database.