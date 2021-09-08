PM opens Bhumi Bhaban

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated "Bhumi Bhaban" in the capital's Tejgaon area to make it as "one-stop-service" hub for land related services, reports BSS.

To facilitate a hassle-free service to the people, all the offices related to land now will be accommodated under the rooftop of this Bhaban. The prime minister joined the inaugural ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.