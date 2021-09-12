PM provides Tk 150m for healthcare services cancelling vehicle procurement

He said the prime minister is giving utmost importance to public health in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. So, she cancelled the allocation of vehicle procurement and directed the authorities concerned to spend this money in the public health services, he added.
To ensure the healthcare services for the people during this coronavirus period, the prime minister has taken many steps, including recruitment of doctors and health workers, enhancing health infrastructure and equipment facilities, increasing ICUs and hospital capacity, providing incentives for health workers and free Covid-19 vaccines for the country's people, said Ihsanul Karim.
Sheikh Hasina has kept special allocation for the public health services. "In addition to these regular arrangements, many more people will be benefited as the money allotted for PMO's vehicle procurement would be spent in the healthcare services," he said.
PMO's director general (administration) Mohd Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui on Sunday sent a letter to the authorities concerned to executive the directives of the prime minister.
In this regard, Siddiqui said the prime minister has set a precedent of frugality giving Tk 150 million allotted for vehicles procurement for her office to the healthcare services.