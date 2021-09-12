PM provides Tk 150m for healthcare services cancelling vehicle procurement

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has provided Tk 150 million for the healthcare services of the country's common people, cancelling the allocation of vehicle procurement for her office, reports BSS.

"In fiscal year 2021-2022, Tk 150 million was allotted for the procurement of motor vehicles of the prime minister's office (PMO). But the money has been given back to spend in the healthcare services of the people at the directives of the prime minister," said PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.