Positive use of nuclear power to brighten Bangladesh’s image: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said the image of Bangladesh will be brightened globally through positive use of nuclear power for people’s welfare after commencement of Rooppur Nuclear power plant, reports news agency BSS.

“We (Bangladesh) are for anti-nuclear arsenal, but we are also for welfare use of nuclear energy... we’ll prove it to the world,” he said after visiting the under construction of Rooppur power plant in Ishwardi, Pabna.

With the first nuclear power plant at Rooppur, Bangladesh will become the third Asian country -- after India and Pakistan -- to harness the power of atoms.