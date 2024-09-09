25 districts including Dhaka, Chattogram get new DCs
The government on Monday appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 25 districts including Dhaka and Chattogram.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.
The other districts where new DCs have been appointed include Gopalganj, Faridpur, Sylhet, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Joypurhat, Cox’s Bazar, Bogura, Noakhali, Chandpur, Gazipur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar and Khulna.
Earlier in the last month, the interim government led by Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus also transferred some DCs and made new appointments in a reshuffle in the administration.