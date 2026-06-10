Govt decides to recruit for 500,000 posts, recruitment process underway for 2,879 public administration ministry posts: PM Tarique Rahman tells parliament
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the government will begin the recruitment process soon to fill vacant posts in the public sector.
“I would like to inform this great House that there are various vacancies in various places of the government. Filling these posts is important to make government services more dynamic and to ensure easier and more effective service delivery to the people. The government is reviewing the matter with utmost importance,” he said.
The Prime Minister added: “We will start the recruitment process for these vacant posts as soon as possible, InShaAllah.”
The Leader of the House said this while replying to a supplementary question from treasury bench lawmaker from Cumilla-9 constituency Md Abul Kalam with Speaker Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.
Replying to a starred question from treasury bench lawmaker Md Shamsur Rahman Simul Biswas for Pabna-5 constituency, Tarique Rahman said, “The government has decided to recruit 500,000 government employees. Of these, recruitment activities are currently underway for 2,879 vacant positions under the Ministry of Public Administration and its subordinate offices and agencies.”
In the absence of Shamsur Rahman Simul Biswas, another treasury bench lawmaker AKM Selim Reza Habib for Pabna-2 constituency placed the question in the House.
Replying to another supplementary question from another treasury bench lawmaker Anisur Rahaman, the Prime Minister said his government believes in balanced development.
Addressing the Speaker, he said, “A few days ago, under your leadership, we held a meeting of the committee that oversees the conduct of parliamentary sessions. The Leader of the Opposition was also present. He (opposition leader) mentioned that some assistance provided by the government before Eid might not have reached certain opposition lawmakers.”
“After the meeting, I immediately instructed both the minister and the state minister for LGRD to ensure that any opposition members who had not received the assistance would receive it promptly,” the premier added.
“By giving that instruction, I wanted to demonstrate that the current government believes in balanced development across the country,” he said.
Just as the ruling party lawmakers will work for the development of their constituencies, Tarique Rahman said the government will have full cooperation so that the opposition members can do the same.
“We will make equal efforts to work in the constituencies represented by opposition members,” he added.