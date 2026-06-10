Govt decides to recruit for 500,000 posts, recruitment process underway for 2,879 public administration ministry posts: PM Tarique Rahman tells parliament

The Prime Minister added: “We will start the recruitment process for these vacant posts as soon as possible, InShaAllah.”

The Leader of the House said this while replying to a supplementary question from treasury bench lawmaker from Cumilla-9 constituency Md Abul Kalam with Speaker Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.

Replying to a starred question from treasury bench lawmaker Md Shamsur Rahman Simul Biswas for Pabna-5 constituency, Tarique Rahman said, “The government has decided to recruit 500,000 government employees. Of these, recruitment activities are currently underway for 2,879 vacant positions under the Ministry of Public Administration and its subordinate offices and agencies.”

In the absence of Shamsur Rahman Simul Biswas, another treasury bench lawmaker AKM Selim Reza Habib for Pabna-2 constituency placed the question in the House.