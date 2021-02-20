President, PM mourn death of ATM Shamsuzzaman

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted film actor ATM Shamsuzzaman, reports state-run news agency BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said, “The death of ATM Shamsuzzaman is an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country.”

“People will remember his contribution to flourishing the non-communal spirit in Bangladesh with due respect,” he said.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In her condolence message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said the popular actor will remain alive in the hearts of the people through his extraordinary performance.