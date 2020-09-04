Prothom Alo online portal among 92 newspapers gets approval

Staff Correspondent
The government on Friday gave primary approval to the online news portals of Prothom Alo and 91 other newspapers across the country.

The information ministry confirmed this today, Friday.

The decision was taken on Thursday. The ministry said as part of a continuous process of registering the online news portals, the primary approval has been given to the news portals of 92 newspapers.

The portals were asked to complete the registration process by submitting fees following all the government procedures within 20 working days.

Earlier, on 30 July, the government gave approval to 34 online news portals.

Of the news portals given approval, 57 are from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, seven from Sylhet, four each from Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Barishal and two from Mymensingh.

