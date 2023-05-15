Work sincerely so development isn’t hampered: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre officers to work with patriotism and sincerity as country’s development spree conducted by the government for the last 14 years isn’t hampered in anyway.

“You should work sincerely as the change in development, we have made in the country for the last 14 years, cannot be hampered in anyway,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 127th, 128th and 129th Law and Administration Training Courses for BCS admin cadres at BCS Administration Academy in city’s Shahbagh in the morning.

She asked the fresh officers to imagine the condition of Bangladesh 14 years back.

“Hasn’t Bangladesh changed between 2009 and 2023 in every sector, that includes infrastructure development, food production, education, usage of digital system and others? Bangladesh has progressed a lot,” she said.