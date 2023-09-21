Car extravagance amid crisis

Among the government service holders, from joint secretary up to the senior officials would be entitled for official car facilities. From 2018, car facilities were provided from the deputy secretary level. Regulations were drawn up in 2017. These were later revised and it was stated that deputy secretaries would be entitled to cars after serving for three years.

According to the ‘Interest free car advance and transport service encashment policy 2011 regulations (revised)’, the officials received Tk 3 million (Tk 30 lakh) interest-free loans each to purchase cars. And the government provides another Tk 50,000 for maintenance, fuel and driver’s salary.

These facilities are being extended to the officers of joint secretary rank and above of the economic cadre, which has been now merged with the administration cadre, as well as those of the rank of joint secretary (drafting) and above (who receive the facility of cars for round-the-clock use). The government officers entitled to cars are supposed to be given the use of cars from the government transport pool. Instead, the government is providing interest-free car loans. According to the policy, the loans can be paid in 120 equal installments. The installments will be deducted from the salary every month.

According to sources in the public administration ministry, around 2300 officers have availed the interest-free loan to buy cars after it was introduced. In 2017-18 fiscal, 1234 officials avail the interest-free loan facility. In the 2018-19 fiscal, this facility was availed by 847 officers. It seemed that most of the officers availed this facility. In 2019-20 fiscal over 200, in 2020-21, a total of 59 and in the 2022-23 fiscal, 21 officers bought cars with interest free loans.

There are allegations against many of the officials that even after buying the cars with the interest-free loans, are still using the ministry, department or corporation cars. There are allegations that they are using these cars instead of returning them to the car pool.

The public administration ministry has issued instructions several times for the cars to be returned to the pools. However, no one has bothered to do so. The last notice was issued on 8 December last year to send the cars back to the pool.