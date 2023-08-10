Ministers, MPs write letters for promotion of bureaucrats

Nine ministers, state ministers and parliamentary standing committee members have recently given demi official (DO) to promote 10 admin cadre officials.

A minister has given a DO letter in favour of an officer to promote him to the post of secretary while a minister has issued DO letters for promoting a deputy secretary to the post of joint secretary.

The DOs have been sent to public administration ministry state minister Farhad Hossain and senior secretary Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury.

Ministers, who have written DO letters, are liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, textiles and jute minister Ghulam Dastgir Gazi, state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan and state minister for information and communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Disaster management and relief ministry-related parliamentary standing committee member Solaiman Haque Joarder also gave a DO letter for promotion of an officer.

Apart from this, in June and July, minister of liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, minister of state for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and a member of parliamentary standing committee related to the ministry of liberation war affairs Shajahan Khan gave DO letters for the promotion of two officers, which was reported in Prothom Alo.

Former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder and former Rector of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (PATC) Abdul Awal Majumder told Prothom Alo that giving DOs to ministers like this and approaching ministers to take DOs are not legal.

Ministers take oath saying that they will not act out of affection or ill-will. But these DO letters on behalf of an officer or showing partiality to an officer, is contrary to oath.