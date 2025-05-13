Notification banning AL activities won’t restrict freedom of expression of others: Interim govt

This notification was issued under the Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment), said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

According to the law and the notification, until the trial proceedings are completed in the International Crimes Tribunal, all activities of the Awami League (including all its affiliated bodies, associate entities, and like-minded groups) are declared banned.

The activities included any form of publication, campaigning through media, online platforms, and social media, as well as organising rallies, meetings, and conferences.

The ban will be applicable to the leaders, activists, and members of the AL and its affiliated bodies.