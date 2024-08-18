44 policemen killed during student-mass uprising: Police HQ
Police headquarters said that a total of 44 policemen had died during the violence over the student-mass uprising that led to toppling of Awami League regime.
Media department of police headquarters revealed the information on Sunday. It also provided a list of the police members who died during the protests.
The police headquarters said these cops were killed between 20 July and 14 August. Highest 25 policemen died on 5 August and 15 on 4 August. Apart from that, two members died while undergoing treatment on 20 August and one each on 12 and 14 August.
Analysis of the list revealed that of the cops died, 21 were constables, 11 were sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors, three inspectors and one nayek.
A total of 15 cops were killed at Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj alone.
Meanwhile, Prothom Alo estimation finds death of 626 across the country between 16 July and 17 August centering the student-mass uprising. Of them, at least 354 were killed between 16 July and 4 August and 272 between 5 and 17 August.