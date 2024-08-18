44 policemen killed during student-mass uprising: Police HQ

Police headquarters said that a total of 44 policemen had died during the violence over the student-mass uprising that led to toppling of Awami League regime.

Media department of police headquarters revealed the information on Sunday. It also provided a list of the police members who died during the protests.

The police headquarters said these cops were killed between 20 July and 14 August. Highest 25 policemen died on 5 August and 15 on 4 August. Apart from that, two members died while undergoing treatment on 20 August and one each on 12 and 14 August.