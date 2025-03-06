Awami League has to take decision on contesting elections: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the Bangladesh general elections will be held between December 2025 and March 2026, depending on how quickly his government can institute reforms, believing it necessary for free and fair polls.

“If reforms can be done as quickly as we wish, then December would be the time that we would hold elections. If you have a longer version of reforms, then we may need a few more months,” he told BBC in a recent interview.

About his assumption of the office of Bangladesh’s interim government, he said he felt “dazzled” when asked to take charge after long-serving prime minister Sheikh Hasina was driven out of power last year.