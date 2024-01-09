Government

New cabinet to be sworn in Thursday: Cabinet division

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The members of the upcoming cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday, sources at the Cabinet Division said on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

Prior to this Speaker of the eleventh national parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be administering the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:00am on Wednesday.

Incumbent eleventh national parliament chief whip, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and personal secretary to the speaker, Kamal Billah confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

