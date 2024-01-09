New MPs to take oath Wednesday

The new members of parliament elected in the 12th national parliament election will be taking oath tomorrow, Wednesday.
Speaker of the eleventh national parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be administering the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members.
The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:00am tomorrow.
Incumbent eleventh national parliament chief whip, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and personal secretary to the speaker, Kamal Billah confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
In the 12th National Parliament elections, voting was held in 299 constituencies. Awami League won in 222 seats, Jatiya Party won in 11 seats, and independent candidate won 62 in seats.
Awami League’s ally Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) won two seats each while, Bangladesh Kalyan Party won in one seat.
There hasn’t been any gazette notification on the election results yet. Sources of the Election Commission have stated that they are working to issue the gazette today, Tuesday.
There’s an obligation about taking oath within three days of the gazette being issued.
Usually the MPs of the party with the majority of seats take oath first and then the other MPs follow in phases.