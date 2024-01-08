12th parliamentary election: Voter turnout was 41.8pc, claims CEC

The Awami League (AL) has won 222 seats out of 298 in the 12th parliamentary election, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The CEC revealed this information at a media briefing at Election Commission (EC) media centre in Dhaka on Monday.

Kazi Habibul Awal informed that out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency- Naogaon-2 were postponed following the death of a candidate.