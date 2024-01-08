Bangladesh

12th parliamentary election: Voter turnout was 41.8pc, claims CEC

BSS
Dhaka
CEC Kazi Habibul AwalProthom Alo file photo

The Awami League (AL) has won 222 seats out of 298 in the 12th parliamentary election, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The CEC revealed this information at a media briefing at Election Commission (EC) media centre in Dhaka on Monday.

Kazi Habibul Awal informed that out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency- Naogaon-2 were postponed following the death of a candidate.

EC will announce the result of another constituency, Mymensingh-3, later as polling of one centre was withheld, he mentioned.

The polls of the one centre of Mymensingh-3 will be held on January 13, he added.

After the AL, he said, independent candidates were the most successful in the January 7 election, winning 62 seats.

However, he informed, Jatiya Party won 11 seats while Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Workers Party and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each.

He also informed that a total of 41.8 per cent vote was cast in the national election.

Kazi Habibul Awal said the voting in 12th Jatiya Sangsad election was comparatively peaceful.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh