Public admin busy with promotions, postings; order yet to be restored

Discipline is yet to be restored in the public administration, a month after the interim government was formed. Officials remain busy with promotions, postings at important ministries and and as deputy commissioners (DC). Officials gather in front of the public administration ministry at the secretariat almost every day, lobbying for their various demands.

In the meantime, 50-60 deputy secretaries could not become DCs, created a hullabaloo at the Appointment Promotion and Deputation Wing of the public administration ministry on Tuesday afternoon. They then went to the cabinet secretary and left upon the assurance from the cabinet secretary that the two gazettes issued in the past two days appointing the DCs would be revoked.

Uncertainty still prevails in the field administration, bringing various administrative operations to a standstill. New DCs were appointed in 25 districts on 9 September and 35 districts on 10 September.

Other than the administration cadre, officials and employees are also demonstrating at various government offices and agencies including Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Office of Comptroller and Auditor General, disrupting the official activities.

Public administration experts said the administration never felt such pressure in 53 years since independence because massive partisan and ignoring meritocracy in appointment over the past 15 years created a disorder in the administration, and it will take time to overcome this situation.

According to public administration sources, the secretary posts of seven ministries and divisions are still vacant due to cancelling contractual appointments and making OSD (officer on special duty), putting their operations on hold.