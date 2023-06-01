Foreign missions to pay USD300 per Ansar member for additional escort

On 15 May, the government all of a sudden announced that it has withdrawn the additional police escort to the diplomats from four countries –USA, UK, India and Japan, leaving diplomats stationed in Dhaka surprised. Diplomats from several missions have already informed the government about their frustration over the decision on that day.

On 16 May, the foreign ministry said in a press release that diplomats from several countries enjoyed additional security to assist their traffic movement following an incident happened several years ago. At present, law and order situation is better in Bangladesh, so, there is no necessity of providing additional security. Besides, this additional facility can’t be maintained any more since the operation of the police force has expanded.

The ministry also noticed recently that there has been a trend among foreign embassies seeking such escort and, for that, the home ministry has set up a smart team in the Ansar force to provide this facility to all. Foreign diplomats can enjoy this escort at their own expense, according the foreign ministry press release.