Dhaka withdraws additional security to envoys of 6 countries including US, UK

Envoys of six countries including the United States and the United Kingdom will no more get additional security in Bangladesh.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed Prothom Alo about the decision of the government on Monday.
“We’ve told them that we are maintaining austerity by various ways due to the economic situation. For that reason, we can no longer continue to provide additional security we currently provide to the envoys,” the foreign minister told Prothom Alo.
Additional security was maintained for envoys for six countries in special circumstances, the foreign minister said adding, “Situation is quiet better now. So, providing additional security to diplomats gives a wrong message on the country’s law and order situation and security to the foreigners. We don’t want to give a wrong message anymore.”
Since six countries were also enjoying special security facility, other countries were also asking for it, he said adding, “We find that it is not possible to continue providing the special security facility anymore. Besides, no additional security measure were given to our diplomats in various countries.”