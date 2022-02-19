Government

Search committee prepares list of 20 persons for EC formation

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Members of search commitee after the meeting
Members of search commitee after the meeting Prothom Alo

The search committee formed to constitute the next election commission (EC) has prepared a list of 20 persons for the job of chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The committee will cut down the list to 10 persons and recommend their names to the president. The president will choose five among them for the EC.

The list was prepared at the meeting of the search committee at the Judges' Lounge of Supreme Court at around 11 in the morning on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The list of 20 persons has been prepared based on the eligibility stated in the relevant law. The final list of 10 persons will be prepared soon, secretary (coordination and reforms) of the cabinet division, Md Shamsul Arefin. told reporters after the two-hour meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday.

The EC is to be formed as per a law for the first time. A law was enacted in this end recently.

Advertisement

Later on 5 February, the government formed a six-member search committee headed by Appellate Division’s justice Obaidul Hassan. Political parties and individuals submitted names to the search committee.

The committee also organised meetings with eminent citizens of the country regarding the EC formation.

The tenure of the EC led by KM Nurul Huda expired on 14 February.

Read more from Government
Post Comment
Advertisement