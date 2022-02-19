Search committee prepares list of 20 persons for EC formation

The search committee formed to constitute the next election commission (EC) has prepared a list of 20 persons for the job of chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The committee will cut down the list to 10 persons and recommend their names to the president. The president will choose five among them for the EC.

The list was prepared at the meeting of the search committee at the Judges' Lounge of Supreme Court at around 11 in the morning on Saturday.