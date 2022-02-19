Search committee prepares list of 20 persons for EC formation

The list of 20 persons has been prepared based on the eligibility stated in the relevant law. The final list of 10 persons will be prepared soon, secretary (coordination and reforms) of the cabinet division, Md Shamsul Arefin. told reporters after the two-hour meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday.
The EC is to be formed as per a law for the first time. A law was enacted in this end recently.
Later on 5 February, the government formed a six-member search committee headed by Appellate Division’s justice Obaidul Hassan. Political parties and individuals submitted names to the search committee.
The committee also organised meetings with eminent citizens of the country regarding the EC formation.
The tenure of the EC led by KM Nurul Huda expired on 14 February.