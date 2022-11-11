Momen urges Japan to stand by Bangladesh

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed optimism that Japan will play a crucial role while Bangladesh is graduating from the LDC status in 2026 on way to become a developed country by 2041.

“We look forward to working closely with Japan to add new dimension and further consolidate our ever-growing political and economic relations,” he said.

Speaking at an event as the chief guest on Thursday night, Momen said they sincerely hope that Japan as always will stand beside Bangladesh in its journey towards ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.