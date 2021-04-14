Special flights for Saudi, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Singapore-bound passengers

The government is arranging special flights shortly for passengers bound to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar and Singapore. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) will confirm details of the matter on Thursday.

International flights have been halted till 21 April due to the surge in coronavirus transmission. As a result, many outbound passengers have been stranded. The workers are particularly in trouble. Under the circumstances, the government took this decision at a virtually-held meeting.

The meeting held regarding outward bound workers travelling to the countries of their destination, was chaired by the foreign secretary and secretaries of the prime minister’s office, expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry and the ministry of civil aviation and tourism, as well as the civil aviation chairman, managing director of Biman and other senior officials.