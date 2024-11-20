Baharul Alam new IGP, DMP commissioner also changed

Alongside IGP post, change has also been brought in the post of the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Sheikh Sajjad Ali has been appointed the commissioner of DMP.

Almost all top officials of the police were removed after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August. Abdullah Al Mamun, who was the IGP before the fall of Hasina is now incarcerated. Most of the officers of additional IGP rank were sent into retirement.

Md Moinul Islam was made the IGP immediately after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government. Mainul Hossain was made the DMP commissioner several days later.