Baharul Alam new IGP, DMP commissioner also changed
Baharul Alam has been appointed new Inspector General of Police (IGP) replacing Md Moinul Islam.
Baharul went to retirement from the police in 2020.
Local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain made the disclosure while speaking at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday evening.
Alongside IGP post, change has also been brought in the post of the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Sheikh Sajjad Ali has been appointed the commissioner of DMP.
Almost all top officials of the police were removed after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August. Abdullah Al Mamun, who was the IGP before the fall of Hasina is now incarcerated. Most of the officers of additional IGP rank were sent into retirement.
Md Moinul Islam was made the IGP immediately after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government. Mainul Hossain was made the DMP commissioner several days later.
Baharul Alam served as the head of the Special Branch (SB) of the police.
From 2009 to 2013, he worked as a police liaison officer in the peacekeeping division of the United Nations headquarters. In 2015, he served as senior police advisor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.
Before this, Baharul Alam served in Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo and Sierra Leone. He was deprived of promotion for twice before going to retirement in 2020.