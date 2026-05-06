Decision at Core Committee
Army deployed in the field to return to barracks by June
Members of the armed forces who were deployed in the field in July 2024 during the Awami League government to assist the civil administration—and who remained deployed throughout the interim government period—will now return to barracks two years later, following the installation of an elected government.
At a meeting of the law-and-order–related core committee, it was decided that the final withdrawal of army personnel will begin on 6 June. Troops will first be withdrawn from remote districts, followed gradually by divisional cities and major districts. All army personnel will be pulled back from field-level duties within June.
The core committee held its first meeting yesterday, Tuesday, after the BNP formed the government through the 13th national election. The committee had been reconstituted on 21 April, with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed as its chair, to assess the law-and-order and internal security situation and determine necessary courses of action.
The meeting, chaired by the home minister, was attended by the inspector general of police (IGP), the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the director general of BGB, and officials from various agencies.
During the roughly two-and-a-half-hour meeting, discussions covered the final withdrawal of the army from the field, the country’s law-and-order situation, extortion nationwide, changes to police uniforms, and other issues.
The then Awami League government had deployed the army on 19 July 2024 after imposing a curfew when a movement demanding quota reform in government jobs turned violent.
Following the ouster of the Awami League government on 5 August that year amid intense protests and the collapse of the police force, the army remained deployed. On 17 September of that year, the interim government also granted the army magisterial powers.
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman had stated in August 2024 that the army wanted to return to barracks, adding that troops would go back to their regular duties once the police were reorganised. Subsequently, from November last year, some army personnel began to be withdrawn from the field.
However, as in previous times, troops remained deployed during the election period. After the parliamentary election, on 16 February, the army chief said the military would return to barracks once the newly elected government assumed office.
According to relevant sources, around 17,000 army personnel are still deployed at the field level across the country. The Ministry of Defence had repeatedly requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to carry out the final withdrawal, citing fatigue among personnel due to prolonged deployment and the need for rest.
In this context, multiple sources present at yesterday’s core committee meeting confirmed to Prothom Alo that a decision was taken to fully withdraw army personnel from the field. The Ministry of Home Affairs will now formally inform the Ministry of Defence of this decision through an official letter.
Sources said the meeting also discussed journalists who had been arrested in the aftermath of the July mass uprising. It was decided not to obstruct bail for those not accused of serious crimes. Instructions were also given not to harass any journalist wishing to travel abroad.
The meeting further decided to cancel firearm licences issued during the Awami League’s tenure in power. It also approved providing gunmen to the administrators of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation.
The core committee decided to intensify the ongoing anti-narcotics drive, with an emphasis on increasing awareness and publicity efforts.
The issue of extortion across the country was also discussed. It was decided that cases would be filed against those involved in extortion, regardless of their political affiliation or status.
The meeting also discussed the results of the legislative assembly elections in India’s West Bengal. In light of the political change there, directives were given to strengthen security in border areas in the coming days.
There was also discussion about changes to police uniforms. Sources said the IGP requested that police trousers not be khaki. However, this request was not considered. As per the government decision, the police uniform will remain a navy blue shirt with khaki trousers.