Army deployed in the field to return to barracks by June

Members of the armed forces who were deployed in the field in July 2024 during the Awami League government to assist the civil administration—and who remained deployed throughout the interim government period—will now return to barracks two years later, following the installation of an elected government.

At a meeting of the law-and-order–related core committee, it was decided that the final withdrawal of army personnel will begin on 6 June. Troops will first be withdrawn from remote districts, followed gradually by divisional cities and major districts. All army personnel will be pulled back from field-level duties within June.

The core committee held its first meeting yesterday, Tuesday, after the BNP formed the government through the 13th national election. The committee had been reconstituted on 21 April, with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed as its chair, to assess the law-and-order and internal security situation and determine necessary courses of action.

The meeting, chaired by the home minister, was attended by the inspector general of police (IGP), the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the director general of BGB, and officials from various agencies.