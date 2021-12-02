Student’s death in Rampura not merely an accident: Obaidul Quader

Expressing deep shock and sorrow at the death of a student in Rampura road accident, Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, said according to witnesses the incident took place at around 10.45pm and within 12 minutes of the incident, live presentation was made in the Facebook page of 'Nirapad Sarak Chai' from the spot. Immediately after it, 15 vehicles were set on fire and a number of vehicles were vandalised, he added.

He said the accident news was published in Jamaat-run telegram channel at 11:00pm which was immediately spread in different social media.

"How was the news presented live in the page of Nirapad Sarak Chai so fast? Did they take preparation prior to the incident to do it? How Bansherkella (a pro-Jamaat-e-Islami Facebook page) got all the news within 15 minutes and 15 vehicles were set on fire within the next 10 minutes," Quader questioned.

He also questioned how did so many people gather at spot of the accident at 11:00pm. Law enforcement personnel, including police and fire-fighters, could not reach the spot so quickly like the anarchists who reached there. It is also a question that how did a few students reach the spot, he added.