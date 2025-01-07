Special clause added to tender to favour companies close to Bipu

Sources said it was an international tender. It has been alleged that the word ‘smart prepaid’ was added to the tender as a ruse to block the participation of big international companies from the bidding. As a result, those who supplied meters to WZPDCL in the past will be at an advantageous position in the tender.

Shamsul Alam, the recent past executive director of WZPDCL, said that five contractors participated in this tender.

“We wanted new companies to take part in the tender. If there were any problems in the previous tenders, there are options to cancel these,” he said.

A review of those who supplied meters in the past reveals that a handful of companies would get the contracts in turn. Shenzhen Star and Wasion are one of those companies. Country representatives of these companies are known to be close with Nasrul Hamid.

According to NESCO, a tender was floated last July for procurement of 800,000 prepaid meters financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The requirement was that suppliers must have certificates of completion of three similar projects in the last seven years or show experience of supplying at least 300,000 meters in at least one project. Also, a rejection clause was added for those who fail to integrate with the existing system of NESCO.

Sources said due to noncooperation of NESCO and two companies--Shenzhen Star and Wasion—that supplied the existing system, no other companies could complete the integration. Thus, companies except for Shenzhen Star and Wasion were made technically incompetent to win the bid.